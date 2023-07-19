Editor: If you have not noticed we have a litter and illegal dumping problem here in Mohave County just like most places on the world nowadays. If one would go out once a week and pick up just one pound of litter per week, soon we would not have much of a visible problem.

If just 5,000 people did this, that is 2.5 tons of litter that would be gone every week.

