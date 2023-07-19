Editor: If you have not noticed we have a litter and illegal dumping problem here in Mohave County just like most places on the world nowadays. If one would go out once a week and pick up just one pound of litter per week, soon we would not have much of a visible problem.
If just 5,000 people did this, that is 2.5 tons of litter that would be gone every week.
We should not wait for a special event before we do something. Don’t wait for somebody to pick up the litter, go look in a mirror, you will find someone. Just one pound of litter a week. Is that too much to ask of a person? Don’t like walking alone, take a friend! Basic equipment, bag, gloves, picker and you’re in business!
Show some pride in our communities! Walk and improve your health, make new friends! Got a group, adopt a park or a street!
If you’re waiting on someone else or the government to do it you know how that will work.
Where we live is our community! Let’s take care of it!
