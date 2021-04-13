Editor: People in Lake Havasu City, have you had enough yet? Suddenlink drops my internet 15-20 times a day. I stood in line for hours to find out why. The girls at the desk only do what they are told. I have worked in phone and T.V. for over 27 years. Never have I seen anything as bad as Suddenlink, they pass the buck on other people. I has a visit with a rep named Mark Fresh from Suddenlink. After choice words he knew where I stood. He said for only seven more dollars a month I will be on the top of the list for repair. I can’t print my answer to him.
He also gave me a number to call just for it to keep saying retention. Not sure why, his words not mine. I have had a home here for nine years; it sure would be nice to use inet to keep in touch with family.
Wayne Kaer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Nailed it, Wayne. Been here over 12 years and when Suddenlink took over service went straight down the toilet. Internet drop-outs constantly and cable blips all day and night. Gave up trying to deal with them.
