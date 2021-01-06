Editor: To all living in Lake Havasu City and who are really angry about the product, service and pricing of Suddenlink I would encourage everyone to file an actual complaint with the FCC website. Just Google FCC complaints. It does no good to complain to each other on social media other than to raise blood pressure and angst. It is apparent that the City “leadership” on this is doing so from behind again just like they have during the pandemic. . Please make the effort to tell your story to someone who can push the needle and collectively we can make a difference but we have to take a few minutes to do so but it is very easy. Lets make this a true team effort. Thanks for listening. Stay safe.
Wayne Powell
Lake Havasu City
