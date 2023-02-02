Editor: I am writing today about a local restaurant north of town that just recently raised their menu prices. This is not the issue. I think it is fair in light of the price of the food supplies.
There is also a posted announcement stating that starting Feb. 1 there would be an additional 4% charge for using a credit card and sure enough there it was. I’m not sure that the owner is aware of the federal law that absolutely prohibits any additional surcharges to debit card transactions. This does not apply to credit cards. I would hope that they do their diligence and only charge purchases that are made with credit cards, not debit cards. Times are tough for all these days not just small business. We all have to make an effort to survive but using a crisis to push a agenda is really not in very good spirit or faith. I would ask that you be careful about charges made on debit cards in the future.
