Editor: Hoping folks remember to vote smarter come election time both at the state and municipal levels. It would appear that leadership is not coming from the top and only manifests itself at the City level.
Uh huh. Right. Being in the vulnerable group I tend to disagree with our lack of leadership at any level.
Not being shown much leadership at the top and this then trickles down to the municipal level and is only magnified. Seems that we are very concerned about a grapefruit entering or exiting a state but is totally OK to allow tourists the flock here in uncontrolled numbers.
Yeah, it would appear that this state and others has placed money much higher on the priority list than human health and then put political spin on it. Awful leadership, in my humble opinion. Do what is right not what is politically correct. Step up !
Wayne Powell
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.