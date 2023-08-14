Many of us are increasingly confused, annoyed and even downright fed up with what’s become the worst part of eating out: tipping.

There seems to be no escaping it. Not at the take-out counter. Not in the drive-through line. Not even at our front doors. Tipping fatigue is everywhere and has become a big pain in the neck for restaurant customers.

Christopher Gallaga

Survey says....part of the problem is that surveys often fail to capture sentiment, and are often biased in their questions. Many especially notable restaurants have tried to cancel tipping and have quickly met with anger from staff and patrons. Their menu prices have to now afford the higher wage staff so they also get out competed in the market for both labor and price comparison. If you are one of the many who incorrectly think restaurants are a big profit business...it just isn't so. They are not bilking you and the staff to reap that sweet cheddar.

American tipping culture is peculiar, most of the world doesn't do this. But we do and nobody, great or small, has been able to break the country of the habit.

All that said, for most, tipping generously isn't as hard as we like to act. We probably can afford it, and the people we are tipping are being paid at menial wages. The extra is very meaningful.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Ex Ray
Ex Ray

"In some states, the minimum wage for tipped workers is just $2.13 an hour.'

If the writer is going to write about tipping, he should at least learn about tipping rules. The minimum wage for all workers, tipped or not, is the minimum wage for state or federal minimum wage, whichever is higher. The employer must make up the difference if the employee doesn't make enough in tips to bring them up to the state or federal minimum wage. So no employee receives $2.13 an hour.

To complicate matters, the IRS in certain types of businesses, has agreements with employers to tax employees for "assumed" tips because of the job they have. In Vegas casinos, a cocktail waitress might be assumed to receive 20% in tips based on the revenue where the waitress is working within the casino. So the waitress might not receive 20% in tips but will be required to pay the taxes on tips that they may not have even received. Anyway, it's a mess of rules and regulations for employees and employers and even more complicated than what I've cited here.

Personally, I do resent the electronic pad shoved out the drive through window and having to respond to the tip amount prior to any service being provided (Starbucks).

