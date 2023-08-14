Many of us are increasingly confused, annoyed and even downright fed up with what’s become the worst part of eating out: tipping.
There seems to be no escaping it. Not at the take-out counter. Not in the drive-through line. Not even at our front doors. Tipping fatigue is everywhere and has become a big pain in the neck for restaurant customers.
The industry is wrong to pay workers so little that it depends on its hungry and thirsty patrons to supplement their incomes. A recent study by consumer finance company Bankrate captures the breadth of our frustration.
Two-thirds of Americans said they have an overall negative view of tipping, according to the survey. And 41% said they thought restaurants should pay workers more rather than making them rely on tips.
Nearly a third said they were put off by being shown tip screens with pre-entered amounts, and 30% said that tipping has gotten “out of control.”
It used to seem so easy. Restaurant tips were reserved for servers who waited on you at a table and, unless they were bad, received standard 15% gratuity for their effort. If they went the extra mile, they got 18%, maybe more.
Now, not only has the standard crept up to 20%, but we’re asked to tip an equal percentage for counter service or to that worker who stands in the drive-through line with a tablet taking orders.
It’s become almost a moral dilemma and an impossible value judgment. How many steps did that person have to take to walk from here to there? Did I have to wait long? Did I get service with a smile?
Unfortunately, our generalized tipping fatigue seems to be backfiring on waitstaff at sit-down restaurants, who seem most deserving of our generosity. According to the Bankrate study, only 65% of U.S. adults said they regularly tip when dining in; that’s down from 73% last year and 77% in 2019.
Part of the problem, of course, are state laws. In some states, the minimum wage for tipped workers is just $2.13 an hour. That’s abysmally low. No wonder we’re being asked to open our wallets so much.
When you’re asked to come up with that tip, well, we sympathize.
— The Dallas Morning News
(3) comments
Survey says....part of the problem is that surveys often fail to capture sentiment, and are often biased in their questions. Many especially notable restaurants have tried to cancel tipping and have quickly met with anger from staff and patrons. Their menu prices have to now afford the higher wage staff so they also get out competed in the market for both labor and price comparison. If you are one of the many who incorrectly think restaurants are a big profit business...it just isn't so. They are not bilking you and the staff to reap that sweet cheddar.
American tipping culture is peculiar, most of the world doesn't do this. But we do and nobody, great or small, has been able to break the country of the habit.
All that said, for most, tipping generously isn't as hard as we like to act. We probably can afford it, and the people we are tipping are being paid at menial wages. The extra is very meaningful.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
"In some states, the minimum wage for tipped workers is just $2.13 an hour.'
If the writer is going to write about tipping, he should at least learn about tipping rules. The minimum wage for all workers, tipped or not, is the minimum wage for state or federal minimum wage, whichever is higher. The employer must make up the difference if the employee doesn't make enough in tips to bring them up to the state or federal minimum wage. So no employee receives $2.13 an hour.
To complicate matters, the IRS in certain types of businesses, has agreements with employers to tax employees for "assumed" tips because of the job they have. In Vegas casinos, a cocktail waitress might be assumed to receive 20% in tips based on the revenue where the waitress is working within the casino. So the waitress might not receive 20% in tips but will be required to pay the taxes on tips that they may not have even received. Anyway, it's a mess of rules and regulations for employees and employers and even more complicated than what I've cited here.
Personally, I do resent the electronic pad shoved out the drive through window and having to respond to the tip amount prior to any service being provided (Starbucks).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.