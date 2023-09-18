Few implements are as loathed as Apple’s notorious Lightning connector, the tech giant’s bespoke method of charging its devices. We’ve fiddled and messed with the finicky cords for years, turning them over as one side goes kaput, then throwing the cord away entirely and cursing at how few of them ever seem to last for more than a few weeks. For Apple devotees, just plugging in a Lightning cord can get the heart pounding, given the dire consequences these days of a dead phone.
So we were glad to see Tuesday that the cords, outrageous and dysfunctional Apple profit-padders, are headed for the recycling bin, replaced by the industry standard USB-C charging cable. Of course, that’s assuming you upgrade your iPhone to the latest model, as announced at Apple’s annual celebration of cool new upgrades.
The American company has had a rough September so far, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Chinese government officials were talking about directives not to bring Apple devices to the office. That caused Apple’s highflying stock to fall because investors well know that the Chinese market, public and private, so to speak, is crucial to a company that reported an astonishing $394 billion in annual revenue in 2022.
All that said, we’re still backing Apple to prevail against its Chinese aggressors.
Why does China fear a company whose phones are mostly manufactured within its borders?
There are two main reasons: One is national security, given how much data these devices are capable of collecting. The other is the rise of Chinese phone brands like Huawei, a name that is popular at home but have only marginal visibility in Europe and the U.S., where Huawei phones are not sold.
In essence, then, smartphones are caught up in a government war. We call on Beijing to ease up on the Apple badmouthing. And we see no theoretical reason why top-drawer Huawei phones should not be on sale in the U.S., as are some other Chinese phones, assuming enough transparency and sufficient safeguards to assuage any worries about spying,security and personal privacy.
But the world benefits from free competition and Apple is a formidably innovative American company, one that has transformed technology — heck, life itself — across the globe and established itself as the best in its class. We would not bet against its long-term abilities to weather these latest headwinds from Huawei and the Chinese government. We also don’t think the average Chinese customer will find Apple products any less appealing just because the nervous government says it should.
Especially since they’ll soon be able to charge up their new iPhones with ease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.