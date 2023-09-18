Few implements are as loathed as Apple’s notorious Lightning connector, the tech giant’s bespoke method of charging its devices. We’ve fiddled and messed with the finicky cords for years, turning them over as one side goes kaput, then throwing the cord away entirely and cursing at how few of them ever seem to last for more than a few weeks. For Apple devotees, just plugging in a Lightning cord can get the heart pounding, given the dire consequences these days of a dead phone.

So we were glad to see Tuesday that the cords, outrageous and dysfunctional Apple profit-padders, are headed for the recycling bin, replaced by the industry standard USB-C charging cable. Of course, that’s assuming you upgrade your iPhone to the latest model, as announced at Apple’s annual celebration of cool new upgrades.

