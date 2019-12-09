Editor: Well once again the city is faced with hiring another department head, this time it’s the fire chief.
I can only hope that we as a city have learned that “the only people that know more about Havasu live somewhere else” really is not true and in many cases outsiders are just looking for another step up to a bigger job in another city other wise they would have been here in the first place.
If the city is taking the argument that we want the “best qualified,” of course we do, but you can only know that from personal experience.
If the city does not believe in hiring from within, what is the incentive for any city employee to try to keep doing the best job possible if he or she knows there is no chance for top job advancement?
Come on city, lets stop kicking sand in the face of all city employees who live and work in Havasu because this is where they want to be not because it means an advancement of some sorts just for themselves.
I know that there are fireman here in Havasu that are more than qualified for the chief job and isn’t that what we should be looking for?
Why spend city money looking for someone qualified from somewhere else when we have qualified people here now and don’t have to guess how long the new person will be here and how well they will fit into the job.
The last fire chief is a prime example of ‘here today, gone tomorrow’. That should be a lesson learned. Since there are qualified people here now that take over the chief’s job when he is out of town why wouldn’t that same person(s) be qualified to be chief full time?
Wendell Brezina
Lake Havasu City
