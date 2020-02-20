Editor: Once again leaders in Lake Havasu City have decided that the most qualified person to lead our town, in this case the school system, lives over 2,000 miles away.
Personally, I doubt the newly named to be school superintendent never even heard of Lake Havasu City let alone know anything about the people who live and work here because this is where they want to live rather than this is just a temporary stop on their way up to a better and bigger job.
Maybe it’s just the 112 degree temps that they are looking for. In any case between the town manager and the school board members I can see no reason for any city employee wanting to work here when they know that their hard work and skills will never be recognized when it comes time for advancements. I think one of the problems is that those doing the hiring are looking only at a candidate’s credentials and have no other real way of determining their abilities. Personally as a former teacher the common meaning among most of us is that Phd stands for “piled higher and deeper”.
I can only think of one superintendent we have had that was worth a darn and wouldn’t you know, he was hired from within. Good man, that Dr. Joe. I understand that the school board members put in a lot of time and hard work and do it for free, but they are still elected to represent the wishes and thinking of their constituents not their own personal likes and dislikes. I would really like to read a report as to what it was that made the board members select this unknown candidate. I know that come election time, I will not vote for any candidate that is running for reelection.
Wendell Brezina
Lake Havasu City
