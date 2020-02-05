Editor: Not long after concerns were raised about hiring a fire chief from the qualified people that already live and work here in Lake Havasu City, we are faced with the same situation in regard to the school district superintendent. Why are we even talking to candidates from out of town when we already have qualified people here in Havasu that can do the job? It’s the same old story of moving up the career ladder for these ‘out of town candidates’. If these candidates from out of town really wanted to live here permanently why are they not here now? We already know what kind of person we are hiring when we promote from within and we only know about those from out of town by what we hear. I personally know of a school superintendent who was given glowing recommendations only to get rid of them as they were that bad. Please, school board members, let’s give our promotions to those people we already know and who already know us. This taking a gamble on someone we really don’t know other than what they tell us is just too much of a gamble and we seldom come out winners for it.
Wendell Brezina
Lake Havasu City
