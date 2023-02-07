Editor: The family of David Reed wishes to express our heartfelt gratitude for all who helped in the search for him. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, the Lake Havasu City Police Department, The Lake Havasu City CERT and the many other civilian volunteers. We thank you. Each one who came to the house was caring, compassionate and kind. We will miss Dave immensely, but we found an unexpected treasure in the people of Lake Havasu City.
Wendy Reed
