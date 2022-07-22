Lake Havasu City is home to a lot of retirees, so it seems relevant to point out that more and more of us are seeking part-time jobs — or “side hustles” — for a little extra pocket money, or simply to make ends meet.
A new study investigated search trends for popular retirement side jobs to find out which is the most popular in each state. They also analyzed the hourly and yearly pay for each job.
In Arizona, the most popular solution is “real estate agent” (average of $19.21 per hour). Not surprising, since the market appears to be so lucrative.
Still, right behind that is the national-favorite “bus driver” ($17.34), followed by “copywriter,” which is the highest-paying job ($21.89). In the top 10, but at the bottom (No. 10) is “substitute teacher” at an average of $13.01 per hour / $29,924 per year.
That said, substitute teaching can be a pretty rewarding gig, and Lake Havasu Unified certainly has a need for them. At LHUSD, the daily rate for substitute teachers is $115 (that’s about $14.38 an hour, assuming it’s an 8 hour work day), or $165 a day for long-term subs. If that sounds like something that interests you, consider applying at the district’s website: lhusd.org/substitutes.
