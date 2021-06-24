Editor: I see Kami, our vice-president, is finally going to go to the border after months of putting it off and I am sorry she’s never got a chance to visit Europe. It’s wonderful. I can’t bring myself to mention her full name or I’ll start giggling.
If she’s looking for real action she should visit the border in Laredo, not 600 miles to the north in El Paso. Granted, there are a number of illegal immigrants being held in El Paso but they are certainly not crossing the Rio Grande there on a daily basis. Visit Laredo, Kami — that will probably knock the smile off your face!
Frank Smith
Lake Havasu City
