Editor: As this week marks National Pet Week, take some time to appreciate all the furry, affectionate companions in your life. Even if you don’t own pets, one way you can celebrate this occasion is by supporting your local animal shelter.
Unlike many national animal groups, local shelters work tirelessly to house animals in need and place them with loving families. Unfortunately, big organizations care more about raising money than saving pets. If you want to best help pets, give locally. And who knows? Perhaps on this National Pet Week, you will choose to save a life and welcome a shelter pet into your family.
