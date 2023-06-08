After toying with us for most of the spring, Lake Havasu City’s signature triple-digit summer has finally made a few appearances.
It’s hard to say just what Mother Nature has in store for us this year, as the monsoon season, which gets its official start next week, could provide more rain than in previous years.
Then again, there’s the chance Havasu could experience a relatively dry summer.
Thanks to an active winter storm season, officials warn that 2023’s monsoon could be drier and hotter than normal.
That’s the right mix for dangerous fire conditions.
It’s easy to forget that the desert can indeed burn. Thankfully, fires in this area are relatively small compared to the raging wildfires that consume hundreds or thousands of acres of forests in the west each year. But they’re fires just the same, with the potential to damage property and cause injury.
They’re also expensive to fight. It’s not uncommon for fire costs to reach the hundreds of millions — and who can forget the 14 lives lost in 2013’s Yarnell Hill fire?
Fighting the large blazes requires a lot of money and manpower, as well as backup from regional fire departments that spread local assistance dangerously thin when local fires break out.
So whether this summer ends up soggy or tinder dry, it’s important to keep safety in mind. Campfires can still get out of control. Fires can still get sparked by vehicle mufflers or a tossed cigarette.
Likewise, monsoon storms present their own dangers, from the presence of lightning to flooded roadways and washes.
Whatever happens, stay safe and conscientious this summer.
