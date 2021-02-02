Editor: The rise of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, election operatives, tearing down historic monuments, censorship by media, the virus and the attacks on religion are not because of Donald Trump was president. The year 2019 was the 100th anniversary of the CPUSA. Initials well known in universities and Democratic Party. A specter is haunting the USA.
William Few
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You have to laugh at people stuck in the McCarthy Era - a truly black time in our nation - when "the Commies are coming, the Commies are coming."
