Editor: A short note to the younger generation: Communism begins when socialism runs out of money. And remember, misery always loves company.

William Few

Lake Havasu City

BigBob
BigBob

Socialism is not Communism.

Capitalism – Anybody can be rich.

Communism – Nobody can be rich.

Socialism – Anybody can be rich, but nobody should be poor.

