Editor: Here is a weekly calendar for Deplorables.
Sunday: Don’t buy anything made in China (for tearing up our religions).
Monday: Don’t buy anything made in China. Corporate has put China first.
Tuesday: Don’t buy anything made in China for taking our voting rights away and installing their favored president and senators.
Wednesday: Don’t buy anything made in China in honor of our men and women killed in Korea.
Thursday: Don’t buy anything made in China in honor of men and women killed in Vietnam.
Friday: Don’t go to work, stay home and enjoy your family. Pay Biden fewer taxes.
Saturday: Go to garage sales, look for items that have already been purchased. No profit for communism and you’ll help save landfill space. You will find you really didn’t need their junk.
William Few
Lake Havasu City
