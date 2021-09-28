Editor: To vaccinate or not to vaccinate? Pure and simple answer. Do you trust the government and/or big pharma and/or World Health Organization etc. etc.
If you don’t trust the people pushing drugs, don’t do them.
William Few
Lake Havasu City
