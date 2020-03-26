Editor: Since most everyone has a cell phone, I thought during this time of the wide-spread coronavirus that perhaps it would be a good idea when you have an appointment with a doctor, that instead of waiting in the waiting room, you would just check in and wait in your car then the receptionist would call you when it’s your turn. If you don’t have a cell phone the office would loan you a pager like some restaurants. Just food for thought.
William Koster
Lake Havasu City
