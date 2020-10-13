Editor: These so called debates (Chris Wallace vs. Donald Trump, and Susan Page vs. Mike Pence) have been a total biased farce. I think that Chris Wallace won the first debate with Donald Trump. Mike Pence won the second one over Susan Page, for what it's worth.
William Koster
Lake Havasu City
