Editor :The left and the “fake” news is now blowing off about President Trump’s so called accusation that he called war heroes “losers and suckers”. This is a terrible thing to say if it was true, but it’s not. Everyone in the party on the France trip with him, including John Bolton, said they didn’t hear him say those words. If President Trump’s comments were true, why doesn’t the so called “whistle blower” come out in the open? Just more “left” trying to smear our president and there will probably more BS to come! Trump has done more for us veterans (US Army 53’-55’) than any other president. And don’t bad mouth him for being a “draft dodger.” Look at Bill Clinton; he did a good job of staying out of the Vietnam War. I’m the old school: “believe half of what you see and none of what you hear”.
William Koster
Lake Havasu City
