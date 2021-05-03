Editor: A friend of mine in the 1950s was caught in the act of stealing a hub cap; his name was Bobby Eldfeld, a white 16 year old. Back in those days steeling hubcaps was the thing, not for making money but just more or less to see if you could get away with it. Now Bobby was caught red-handed stealing a hub cap by a cop and ordered to halt but Bobby ran; the office order him to “halt or I’ll shoot”, Bobby kept running and the office shot him in the back leaving him confined to a wheel chair for the rest of his life.
The moral of this story is twofold: If both persons hadn’t committed a crime, and had complied with the officer’s commands, I wouldn’t have writing this letter. What happened to George Floyd was brutal and justice was served. But I believe that anyone who doesn’t obey an officer of the law is fare game and responsible for their own actions ... period!
William Koster
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I'm certain William is not a young, black male. I feel that these individuals have seen so much death at the hands of police they are terrified and make irrational decisions. And no one should ever be pinned to the pavement with a knee to their neck for nearly ten minutes.
