Editor: President Trump has been calling his impeachment a “witch hunt.” Well, they finally found herr: Nancy Pelosi. They caught her when she tried sneaking into the “White House” to give President Trump a poison apple as a Christmas present. Merry Christmas, Nancy, your prayers for his impeachment have come true.
William Koster
Lake Havasu City
