Editor: Here’s why I think this nation is so divided and full of hate: First of all, we are losing are culture and the main reason is that some people from other countries are bring theirs with them. Some care less about our flag and what it stands for. They hate this country and want to destroy our democracy. Look back a few years ago; we had lots of funny situation comedies on TV like “I Love Lucy” and “The Honeymooners”. Now, no more musicals, no more jazz; love songs are now replaced with rap with cop-hating lyrics. Not many comics in the newspaper that’s funny anymore. No more Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck cartoons. The cartoons they show on TV today are not fit for an adult let alone a child ... some should be X rated.
I believe that congress should vote in “Hug Day” as a national holiday... It might help re-unit us all again.
William Koster
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
A new false conspiracy theory from Trump supporters is that Joe Biden was "repelled" from entering 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue by "the military" on inauguration day and has been living in an 80% replica scale model of the White House on Tyler Perry's Atlanta estate.
It is currently spreading on pro-Trump forums. Yes, really.
willie - [thumbdown]Reason? A twice impeached, lying fool who won't shut up![thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.