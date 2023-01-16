Editor: In 1966, I was a young engineer working on a highly classified missile program. I was working on a portion of that project which was only classified as “Confidential”, a level below “secret’. Later the system was scrubbed and declassified. I still had retained drawings, marked “confidential”, in my secured file cabinet. These documents should have been destroyed. My mistake.
One morning I came to work to find my filing cabinet was open and the drawings were gone along with a notice to report to the security office. The head of the plant security gave me back the drawings and told me that one more security violation I would be terminated and my security clearance revoked. Now the moral if this story is, if I did what our president did handling classified “top secret” documents, I would still be in jail!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.