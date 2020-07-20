Editor: I once had a nice cart; it was all painted nice red, white and blue. The other day I noticed the Left wheel was squeaking so I gave it some grease. It continued to squeak so I gave it more grease. By this time the Right wheel started squeaking but I had used up so much grease for the Left wheel there wasn’t enough left over for the Right. I used the cart for a while with the Right still squeaking but finally the axle gave out and the whole cart collapsed. Wake up America! Get some grease on the Right wheel before it’s too late!
William Koster
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.