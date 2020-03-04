Editor: I begin by introducing myself as a Navy/Marine corpsman whose qualifications are those of a medical laboratory technician/medical technologist with 20 years experience working in the infectious environment of a hospital and clinical medical lab. During that time, I have witnessed the advent of swine flu, SARS, HIV, AIDS etc.
As to the coronavirus: Keep politics and politicians out of the way of the medical community! Politicians playing the “blame game” do nothing but get in the way, spreading fear and disinformation in order to score political points, increase their own political power, push their political party’s agendas.
While all the while spewing out disinformation, fear and ignorance. Instead they should concentrate on doing their primary jobs, such as protecting and serving the people of this country that they swore to protect from external and internal threats to its citizens. The corona virus qualifies!
Do not panic! This only makes things worse and can only end badly. If you feel the need, a two week supply of water and long shelf life, non-perishable food is adequate. Combine that with a two week supply of your personal medications, and over the counter medications you would ordinarily require to treat a bad cold, congestion, asthma or other medication you would use for congestion and fever.
A two week supply of drinking water is also cheap, and can be used even if you remain healthy. Being prepared is easy, low cost, and can be done by anyone.
Remember, common sense beats stupidity every time.
We in Lake Havasu City are living in what is probably the best place to be. Our relative isolation from large population centers, combined with our summer hat and low humidity is deadly to the virus. Outside exposed surfaces, to include the hot interiors or our vehicles will not allow the virus to survive.
If what I have written is inaccurate, I request any qualified health care provider to submit an article to correct me. However, please leave politics out of it. Facts and truth will always win over politics, lies and disinformation.
William Leonard
Lake Havasu City
