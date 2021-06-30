Editor: It’s close to 60 years ago that this land was designated commercial in Havasu.
The residents of Havasu for 60 years have not wanted gas stations or office buildings next to their family homes. I was at the meeting you refer to and at no time was planning not going to pass the rezoning. The one dissent was that she wanted to see muti-family housing rather then single family. Housing.
Let the updated masterplan reflect the general plan to keep these lots open for residential zoning. Or keep it commercial as the owners decide the economic viablity with the Havasu community.
William Lundy
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.