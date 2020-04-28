Editor: I just read Governor Ducey’s executive order about staying in place. I think we have a big problem in Lake Havasu City when we are not controlling the people that travel from California, where the virus is very widespread. They come here with their boats and numerous people with them, they practice no social distancing at all, and then use our grocery stores and take out restaurants leaving the virus and infecting our citizens. City officials need to get more serious about this and get a handle on it. Look at the number of new cases in the past two weeks since Easter. What is it going to be like in another two weeks after the mess at the launch ramps and the Californians coming and taking over the town? To all of you business people is your life and your families lives worth a couple of bucks!
We need to stop or at least get some kind of control on this problem because the virus is not going away overnight. I would like to see something in the paper about this problem and maybe put some pressure on our elected officials to do what is right for the city and the citizens that live here pay our taxes and support our local businesses. I am tired of catering to our visitors who bring the all mighty dollar.
I believe the health and safety of our residents is more important. They are the ones that really support and make our community a great place to live. After the pandemic we can openly welcome back our visitors when it is safe for everyone, but until then if you don’t live here please stay home.
William Masche
Lake Havasu City
