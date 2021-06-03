Editor: After reading about the pay raises given to the top three city employees I am beyond words. My question is “who is running this ship” ? We have some amazing city employees who work their butts off. Did they get a 30 percent raise? I don’t think so.
So what was the Mayor and City Council thinking — or were they not thinking? The city manager, who has had some disciplinary action, is given the biggest raise. As a retired city employee I am in complete disgust over this action. Not only is it an embarrassment to the city but also a slap in the face to all of the current and retired city employees. During my 20-plus years being employed by Lake Havasu City, a pay increase was any where from zero to 6 or 8 percent, and you had to have an exceptional yearly evaluation.
I hope that when it is time to vote a new candidates for council, we remember what they did with these pay raises and look towards candidates who have some fiscal intelligence and care about our city and its current employees.
So what is the justification for a 30 percent raise? How do the other city employees and citizens of Havasu feel about these salary increases, I would love to see a 30 percent increase in my retirement check and I know for sure a current city employee would be happy for a 30 percent increase in their salary. When are the people of this community going to pay attention to what is going on in our city with regards to city government?
William Masche
Lake Havasu City
