Editor: A primer on cars and guns. Both are inanimate objects, both can kill when activated by hands and fingers.
Hands to steer. fingers to start the car. Hands to load, finger to fire the gun. At that point both become deadly.
Maybe more thought is given to what activates the fingers and hand.
William Povondra
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.