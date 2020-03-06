Editor: There are few times when the masses can really take advantage of capitalism, that freedom-loving system where the people actually choose what products succeed and which ones fail, and which service is best will get more-and-more people using the good service and force bad service providers to change or fail. We don't usually notice when a product or service disappears; they just fade away. But you can remember I'm sure the "New Coke" and the new Keurig machine that would only use their little servings of coffee; the way-before-its-time "Edsel," Crystal Pepsi, Pizza Hut Body Spray, and now Walmart's "Scan and Go."
They are eliminating traditional checkout lanes. I guess I would be more accepting if the money saved was used to give all the employees better wages. But somehow I believe that Corporate America has just found a way to get customers to work for nothing and make more profits for the Walton family and shareholders. By the way, I choose to stand in a checker person line for over 30 minutes yesterday instead of using Scan and Go.
William Ressegue
Kingman
