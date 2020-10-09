Editor: There is no reason the government should be operating the mail service, or Amtrak or the Tennessee Valley Authority or millions of acres of federal land. It’s time for a lean, mean federal government focused on its core constitutional mandates. All these enterprises cost the federal government, you and me taxpayers, billions of dollars. Time to cut the fraud, waste and abuse.
William Ressegue
Kingman
