Editor: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is telling all of us conservative Republicans that we will not take back the Senate in this election cycle. What have the people in charge been doing about finding “good quality candidates” to run and take back control from the radical left progressive socialist Democrat Party?
Tell me again why you have failed us Sen. McConnell. Perhaps you are a Republican in Name Only, and we the people deserve better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.