Editor: How can I find this believable that U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is telling all of us pissed off conservative Republicans that we will not take back the Senate in this election cycle?
What have the people in charge – you know, all the massive structure of the Republican Party from every county, city and state party, and the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., – been doing about finding “good quality candidates” to run and take back control from the radical left progressive socialist Democrat Party?
So many issues created by the Democrats who created this inflation which is slowly turning good, hard-working Americans into poor Americans.
These include the open border calamity; the overreach of hiring 87,000 new IRS agents who will have the power and numbers to harass every tax-paying family in America; and laughing at high gas prices telling us we could solve the problem ourselves by just buying a new $50,000 electric car.
Also, there’s not taking our drug problem at the border and in our cities seriously enough to declare war on the importers of this poison; all the radicals on the left telling us that our history, our legal system, our police and our Constitution must be tossed out with the garbage; and their president who continues to ignore polls telling him that a vast majority of Americans believe this country is going in the wrong direction.
Tell me again why you have failed us Sen. McConnell. Perhaps you are a Republican in Name Only, and we the people deserve better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.