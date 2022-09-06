Editor: How can I find this believable that U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) is telling all of us pissed off conservative Republicans that we will not take back the Senate in this election cycle?

What have the people in charge – you know, all the massive structure of the Republican Party from every county, city and state party, and the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., – been doing about finding “good quality candidates” to run and take back control from the radical left progressive socialist Democrat Party?

