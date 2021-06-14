Editor: Apparently the Progressive Socialist Democrat Party along with their president don’t think that $28 trillion is too much debt. In fact, the president is proposing in his budget another $6 trillion. We all know the swamp they call Washington has had a history of overspending. No matter the party they have all now spent money that maybe our great-great-grandchildren may pay off. So, if this really upsets you, let your representative, your senator and the president know that you demand that the spending stop. No one has ever spent their way into prosperity. Have you?
William Ressegue
Kingman
