Editor: Dec. 23, 1913. Note this date as the beginning of the end of our free market here in the United States. From that day onward our freedoms as applied to the economy have slowly been taken from us.
Greedy politicians and bumbling bureaucrats have saved the wrong companies, rewarded dishonesty and corruption, kept interest rates too low for the saver and too high at times for the consumer; never kept us from recession, depression and inflation; or helped the saver with adequate interest rates. The government’s wish is to control the economy for their friends, and to bail out contributors, friends and family. This has resulted in poor, overpriced consumer products; higher taxes to pay off the rich and influential; and a monopolistic type economy where prices are fixed and supply is limited. All this while keeping wages in check causing the middle class to fade away.
William Ressegue
Kingman
[147 words]
(1) comment
...
William Rssegue: Freedoms slowly taken
Editor: spelling error.
-RobertsonO
...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.