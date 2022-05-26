Editor: How many dead bodies do we have to lay at the foot of the Second Amendment before we realize that the current interpretation of the amendment is wrong?
How many politicians have been bought by the gun lobby? Apparently every Republican, as they uniformly vote against any gun control. Anyone remember the assault weapons ban of 1994 that the NRA and Republicans ditched in 2004? Do we have enough AR-15s yet?
How are background checks and waiting periods such a bad thing when 90% of the public wants these measures, gun owners included? Gun owners please hear this: If you do not clean up your house, the public will come for your guns. Australia and New Zealand did just that, and are safer for it. Assault weapons have no place in any society. If you want to shoot an AR-15, join the military.
Staggering statistic: Half of gun deaths are suicide. If not for easy access to a gun, Naome Judd would likely still be making music, and my sister and niece would still have a husband and father. Depression kills and guns make it easier.
It is well past prayers and condolences! Time to address this problem head on. Now!
William Siefert
Lake Havasu City
