Editor: There have been 67 mass shootings in the first 45 days this year. Have you had enough of guns yet? Worthless prayers and hollow thoughts no longer gets it.
It is time to admit that misinterpretation of the 2nd Amendment has left this country in a shambles. Where is the “well regulated militia”? I see an unregulated rabble. I fear going to a place with lots of people. Too many guns, too little control.
The NRA has done a spectacular job foisting guns on this nation. I hope Wayne is happy. The gun makers peddle their death machines, but are not responsible for the damage done. No other industry enjoys this shield and it must end.
17,885. That is the number of people killed annually in the U.S. from gun violence. 17,885. Let that number sink in. Forty-nine people a day! Dead from gun violence. Had enough guns yet?
I know I have. I will not vote for or contribute to any politician who takes gun money.
