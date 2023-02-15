Editor: There have been 67 mass shootings in the first 45 days this year. Have you had enough of guns yet? Worthless prayers and hollow thoughts no longer gets it.

It is time to admit that misinterpretation of the 2nd Amendment has left this country in a shambles. Where is the “well regulated militia”? I see an unregulated rabble. I fear going to a place with lots of people. Too many guns, too little control.

