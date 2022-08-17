Editor: I have a simple way to decide who to vote for: If the candidate denies that the 2020 election was fair and proper, I cannot support them in any form. Period. I do not care what else they may stand for, there can be no support for them. After over 60+ court cases and I have lost count of the fraudits performed, you deniers have yet to prove election fraud. You have bought into Trump’s big lie. All of these cases and fraudits come to the same conclusion: There was NO election fraud.
