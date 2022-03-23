Editor: When I first arrived in Arizona four decades ago, I was told that when the legislators were in session, the public should be very afraid.
Through the years since, I have found that comment to be completely accurate. Recent events point this out.
From gutting education funding (we are near bottom in education funding), to passing massive tax cuts for the wealthy, the legislators of this state have repeatedly gone against the will of the people to further their own pet projects and their own political power.
This latest attempt to circumvent the desire of the people is yet another example of how removed from real life these people are. The Republican legislators behind this know this proposal is despised by the public, yet they seem determined to overturn or prevent a vote of the people.
They seem determined to undermine our democracy. Yet another example of “we know better than the voters”. No you don’t.
On other thoughts, I give a massive thanks to Pres. Biden for pulling together NATO and other allies in the Ukraine fight. Like herding cats, but he gets the job done.
William Siefert
Lake Havasu City
