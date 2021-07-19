Editor: Have you heard of a smallpox outbreak recently? No? Thank a vaccine.
Has your next door neighbor contracted polio and spent time in an iron lung? (Family down the street from me. Kid was 11.) No? Thank a vaccine.
Did your kids get mumps? How about measles? How about chicken pox? No? Thank a vaccine.
Covid is a dangerous virus. 98% of new Covid cases are of unvaccinated people. Want a full national recovery? Stop making vaccination political. Make it public health and kick covid to the curb. We killed polio, small pox and the rest with vaccines. Lets give Covid the same treatment. Please!
William Siefert
Lake Havasu City
Mohave County has 27% of its population fully vaccinated. Meaning both injections unless you received the Johnson vaccine. It also currently has the highest spread in Arizona and one of the highest spreads in the nation. It would seem the abundance of so-called "Patriots" here believe their "Personal Freedom" allows them to put others at risk. They never said the vaccination was 100% effective; therefore: breakthrough cases can be expected. Of course the high numbers of non-vaccinated in many places, not only increases the risk to the fully vaccinated, but also the chances of a potential variant that the present vaccines can't overcome. Perhaps some don't care if they become the next Typhoid Mary as long as they get the attention they appear to crave so badly as naysayers. Is it political? It would seem so. Just look for example at how many voted for Trump in Mohave County (75%) and how many are fully vaccinated (27%). William is right. Get vaccinated... fully.
If you’re worried about the unvaccinated, you should be concerned about the masses of unvaccinated illegal aliens infiltrating our state and country.
I am a vaccinated Republican and I don’t believe all unvaccinated people are Republicans. But you can believe what you wish.
I'm glad to hear you are vaccinated. That's good news, but data suggest you are an exception. Based on the numbers fully vaccinated (27%), it would suggest that locally some Republicans have crossed-over. I do however find it interesting that the argument many of the non-vaccinated Republicans are making, are the numbers of illegal immigrants who may also be non-vaccinated trying to enter the country. It would suggest that their concern is disingenuous. You may again be the exception, but Republicans generally disregard the hypocrisy that exist within their own arguments.
There you go already Davl2+1, looking down your nose at all the unwashed deplorable neanderthals and Repub’s who reside right here in River City! That didn’t take long? Perhaps you will avail all of us with your vast knowledge in “virology” just like President Trump’s “garden gnome” Fauci, MD. Like you he was wrong, all the time, about everything! Bring it on, Davel2+1 [thumbdown][wink][beam] Deaton
You might be overlooking the extremist anarchist and others who might vote Democrat (if they vote at all). There are obviously many people be they Republican, Democrat, independent or not registered to vote, who have chosen not to get vaccinated. Now if you’re like Biden you’ll believe it’s only unvaccinated Republicans currently affected.
Well Mr. Deplorable Neanderthal, I can see you're one who likes to get the last word in so you can respond and satisfy that need as I've said all I want to on the topic. However, they have already done a non-partisan analysis and while there are exceptions to be found, the demographic of White Republican Males are far ahead of any other category in refusing to get vaccinated. The truth is, I'm not one to just pull things out of my a** because it forms a narrative that I want to believe. Take care and stay safe out there.
[thumbup] Thank you BigBob... I and many others agree with and appreciate your contributions to this board. It's just that in such a politically lopsided town like this, Republicans feel falsely empowered and that makes them incapable of considering an alternative view point.
So Davel? You guys putting the “band” back together? Maybe you could call yourself “Emojiman” and the “Twits”? You must have dug deep into sofa cushions to come with change enough to subscribe to the local “right wing” rag, the TNH? Your pals HavasuGuy [batman] and rovR are here everyday. RovR has changed his handle AGAIN. He was going by BigBob but is now trying out RobertsonO for size. The last two or three weeks he’s found the”emoji” buttons and has confined himself to using those? I was wondering if he had a paralyzing stroke? But, I guess not as he “keyboard kowboys” under RobertsonO? Anyway welcome back! This comment section needs a good upperclass Twit, just for the humor! [thumbup][tongue][whistling] Deaton
Hey Deaton. I'm only back for a couple of days, than I'm off again. Not enough money in the sofa cushions. However if I find anymore, I'm going to donate it to the BLM Movement and/or to help feed those dangerous women pushing baby strollers across the border...It would be money better spent. Last time we conversed you were sure Trump was going to win by a landslide. You only missed by 8 million votes. Nice try, but I would have thought you would have toned it down a bit from the embarrassment of it all, but I guess you have no shame. Personally. I'm glad we now have a President that behaves Presidential. It appears General Milley is happy too. Anyway, glad you're doing okay. You always made me laugh in the humorous way you would attack me. Just remember the 3 stands for "The Third Coming" and that the "U" is capitalized in Upperclass Twit. Stay safe out there.
NBC Chicago:
At least 151 people have died and more than 500 have been hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 in "breakthrough" cases after they were fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.
Boston Globe:
79 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have died, 303 hospitalized in very rare COVID ‘breakthrough’ cases, officials say
Science and medicine are victims of their own success. People who think that getting a vaccination for Covid-19 is more dangerous than the disease itself have been lulled into a sense of security that was created because of vaccines. They most likely have gone through life having never seeing or knowing someone who had polio, or smallpox, or measles, or rubella or diphtheria, or mumps....why? Because of vaccinations! If you think vaccines are the problem, wait until you see life without them!
That is a true statement. But it is also true that people have a right to their opinions, especially about using untested vaccines in the hope of avoiding a virus that we have never seen before. We are not hearing about further studies of Covid, or the current vaccines. If they are so sound, so effective, and so necessary, why are States giving away money to those who will get the jab? Why is our government going to go door to door to convince people that the vaccine is that critical to the nation as a whole? If you don't want the vaccine, don't get it. If you die a horrible death from Covid, you can't say you weren't warned.
"Seventy-nine vaccinated residents in Massachusetts died from COVID-19, either without being hospitalized or following a hospital stay, DPH said. That death toll reflects 1.78% of the 4,450 confirmed breakthrough cases and 0.0019% of the 4,195,844 people fully vaccinated as of July 10."
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/dozens-of-vaccinated-residents-have-died-of-covid-in-mass-what-to-know-about-breakthrough-cases/2430578/
This is close to what was projected as the rate of success for this vaccine, which is a good sign considering that the delta variant is dominant in Massachusetts right now.
Good news as long as you’re not one of the deaths
Per cdc website:
Vaccine breakthrough cases are expected. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19.
[thumbup][thumbup] Not the best news, but still important for people to know about. It is a shame that Big B is so afraid of your comments that he has to post cartoons trying to quiet you down.
Five Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives who traveled to Washington D.C. last week have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Texas House Democratic Caucus.
The five lawmakers are among House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., to stave off GOP priority voting bills during the special legislative session. The members who tested positive all have been fully vaccinated.
Hmm?
This is the best news I have read today! Maybe they can be made into public displays of the effects of the vaccines. If their infections end up being fatal, they will be no loss to the Texas Legislature.
... So much for your pretending to take the high-ground in so many of your comments.
Yet, you want to attack others for the things they write.
Yeah, those Texas Dims better soak up all the “bennies” while they can. Looks like they’re headed for the unemployment line in November of ‘22? Let’s see we got a private jet, a couple of cases of “Miller Lite” brewskis. Masks, we don’t need no stinking masks, don’t forget the “selfie sticks”, let’s get this party going! Just think in three hours we’re going to “Party Down” with Madam Nancy on the “Speaker’s” porch in the Capital! Woo-Hoo I can’t wait! [thumbup][tongue][love] Deaton
William, I thank the vaccine every day for giving me an enlarged heart.
You do know how to post a positive response? Who'd a thunk?
