Editor: I know I live in gun heaven but, have we had enough of guns and mass shootings yet? How many people have died by how many mass shootings? Is this what we really want for this country? It’s time for some meaningful gun control! Understand I am not against gun ownership. However, it shouldn’t be easier to get a gun than a driver’s licence. I just want to know what is the problem with background checks? What’s the problem with licencing every gun? What’s the problem with insuring every gun? Why are waiting periods so awful?
Can’t wait to shoot something or someone?
At some point, my right to not live in fear of some loon with a gun at the local Walmart trumps the right to own a killing machine.
Do not trot out the usual BS that the NRA throws that this problem is a mental health issue. I reject this argumet totally! The real issue is too many guns in the hands of too many people.
Want an automatic killing machine, join the military! Automatic weapons and large-capacity magazines belong in the military, not civilian hands! When it took the Dayton shooter 30 seconds to off nine people, automatic weapons need to go! Until deer shoot
back I don’t see the advantage to an AR15 for hunting.
Why is the NRA against any meaningful gun control? Money! Not the Second Amendment; gun maker money!
Congress won’t do anything about it. They lack political guts.
Nobody wants to stand up to the NRA or the gun lobby. Same sorry problem, no guts.
When the vast majority of the public is in favor of background checks and much tighter gun-control, why are these guys standing in the way? Cash! Guns are a multi-billion dollar industry, and apparently’ when talking to politicians, dollar’s speak louder than human lives.
Do you hear me politicians? Stop standing in the way, or is NRA campaign money more important than someone’s life.
Politicians are supposed to serve the needs of the people, not the needs of the moneyed, the well-connected, or NRA lobbyists.
This is one time you MUST put country over party! Cowardly do-nothing politicians: Either lead, follow, or get out of the way. The public will be coming for you!
William Siefert
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
A Proposal –
You can only purchase a gun once every two years.
It can only be on a Tuesday in November.
You must go and wait in a long line.
There is only one place in your county to purchase a gun.
You must have multiple forms of ID.
No one can give you water while you wait in line.
After you buy it the state can take it away from you because they don’t agree with what you bought.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.