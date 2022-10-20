Editor: I am mentally worn out after seven years of citizen Trump. Yet the Trump circus just keeps on unloading a whole clown car of outrageousness on the public.
The 2020 election was not stolen, Trump lost! Get over it! That’s what Democrats were told when Hillary lost.
How many times do you have to be told there is zero proof of a stolen election. Seven million more citizens voted for Biden rather than Trump.
And yet many Republicans continue to scream that the election was stolen, as do 299+ Republican candidates nationwide.
Every Republican running for statewide office in Arizona is an election denier. These deniers weaken democracy in favor of autocracy.
The election was not stolen. If you tell a lie often enough people will believe it and Trump told this lie even before the vote was held or counted.
Trump is feeding the public a load and his acolytes are lapping it up.
This rot goes clear to the top. The Republican hierarchy tells the same tale without any proof. Seems they base all their policies on outrage, grievance and the Big Lie.
Many states have introduced election ‘integrity’ laws (read voter suppression) to make it more difficult to vote, based on the Big Lie Criminal Trump has already proven to this writer many times over that he is simply unfit to lead this nation or the Republican party, which has had ample opportunity to kick Trump to the curb, but still seems to think he can walk on water.
Here’s what I will do to stop the drama: Vote these people out!
If you deny the legitimate election of Joe Biden, I cannot support you. I don’t care what else you stand for, you and the people that support you are doing a disservice to democracy and are trying to undermine my right to a free and fair election.
IF you support an abortion ban, takng away a woman’s right to choose, I cannot vote for you, I do not care what else you may stand for.
There is no room for government in a woman’s womb. And I foolishly thought you Republicans stood for smaller government. This is governmental overreach to the max. Which one of our freedoms will be next?
If you want to live in a theocracy, move to Iran or Afghanistan, you will fit right in.
I will not live in your christo/fascist white supremacist world. At this moment in time, Republicans = the American Taliban. Those who want to ban/burn books are never the good guys.
For democracy’s sake, vote Democratic!
