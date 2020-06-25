Editor: Joe Biden is well into the first stages of dementia. I know because I have dealt with it for five years with my wife and it is the worst thing that can happen to anyone. When you lose your mind you have nothing left.
Now mind you I never have liked Biden, but I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone.
His wife is a disgusting human being putting him through this, the man is sick. The liberal side of the Democratic party should be ashamed of themselves for putting this man through this. They have said they will do anything to get rid of Trump and they mean it. They go after Trump for what is happening in these cities, but they are all run by liberals. Most of them have been run by Democrats for 20 to 40 years or more. You don’t get on your knees to these people and told to stand down and give up the precinct and expect a good outcome. It is sad, but that is where we are.
William Sitzer
Lake Havasu City
