Editor: It’s my belief that Dr. Fauci is a Democrat or a liberal trying to keep this country shut down until the election. The country has never been shut down for the flu, and it kills somewhere between 40 and 70 thousand people a year. Not in 1918, or 2009. It never should have been shut down in the first place. The virus was known to attack old people with issues. This has been political pandemic from the very start. The Democrats have backed China all the way. The world is a very dangerous place and our country can’t affod to be shut down, ever. China is out to rule the world and we can’t let that happen. We need to get our country up and running now.
William Sitzer
Lake Havasu City
