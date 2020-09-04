Editor: I came from a lily-white area in upstate New York and I really didn’t see any black people until I joined the Air Force. I found out real quick that black people were better no matter what they did. Marching, KP, whatever they did. I also found out that they were very friendly and fun people to be around. Then I went home. Still no black people. Then we came out to Lake Havasu City, and there weren’t very many black people.
I was stationed in Panama City, Florida, right down in the Deep South, and had times when I was invited to their homes. I found out all they wanted was what we wanted, a decent home, job, and be treated equal. They were all good people.
William Sitzer
Lake Havasu City
