Editor: N J Rose seems to be confused. She has socialism confused with being social. Being social is being a friend, helping your neighbor, et cetera. Socialism, Marxism, and communism is an authoritarian governmental system that dictates how you think and punishes you if you don’t agree with their ideas. It is run by oligarchs that have anything they want, and all the control and you had better go along or go to prison. They have all the money and the rest of us must share their leftovers equally. According to them we are all supposed to be equal, but we are not. Some of us are geniuses, and some are idiots. Some work hard and try to improve their skills, and some sit on their behinds and expect an equal cut. Most fall somewhere in the middle.
She talked about Trump’s 31,000 lies. I have no idea where she got that number. It must be the new woke math. I am sure that it has been greatly exaggerated. I am also sure that Biden has surpassed that number by far. You seem to still believe those who have been lying to you for years. They lied about Russia collusion, and the Ukraine phone call, and they continue their witch hunt to this day
(1) comment
It’s folks like you, Mr. Sparks, in addition to your orange overlord, that make me embarrassed to be a Republican.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.