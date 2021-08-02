Editor: Most of us are concerned about our water resources. Here are simple steps you can take:
1 - Dripping faucet, inside/outside? Fix it! 60 drips a minute equates to 2,000 gallons a year.
2 - Take the cover off your toilet tanks and listen for running water. I lost 4,000 gallons in one month due to a failed fill valve.
3 - Turn off the faucet when brushing your teeth.
4 - When showering, reduce the force of the water or turn the water off when soaping up.
5 - Irrigation system? Walk the lines when it is on and look for puddles or listen for failed emitters. I walk two miles in my neighborhood each morning and have reported over 12 irrigation leaks, some quite serious to homeowners.
6 - Start your irrigation system at 4 a.m. reducing evaporation during the heat of the day.
7 - Run your irrigation system once a week or once every two weeks. My system uses 75 gallons of water in its 90-minute cycle.
8 - Check for some unknown leak in your house. Make sure no one is running any water, take the cover off the water meter by the street and make sure the needle is not moving. If the needle is slowly moving, you have a leak somewhere, house or irrigation system. Find it!
9 - If you wash your car, have an on/off nozzle so you avoid having the hose running for the entire washing event.
These steps are not rocket science, anyone can do them. How much water could we save if half of us took these steps and tightened up our water usage?
William von Rohr
Prescott
All great tips but the idiots who continue to hose/power wash driveways and patios should be arrested instead of folks not wearing the silly piece of blue paper on their faces!
